Dr. Ara Sadaniantz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ara Sadaniantz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Cardiology Consultants1 Randall Sq Ste 305, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 223-0223
- Kent Hospital
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
A month after I turned 40, with no health issues, I was brought to the hospital with a heart attack. Dr. Sadaniantz was the cardiologist on call. The day I left he told me I could continue with him or find another doctor. I told him that he saved my life and I wasn't going anywhere. That was sixteen years ago. I am healthy in a big part to his care. His staff are all knowledgeable, courteous and always on time. Not that you want to see a cardiologist, but if so, he is the guy!
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1992766679
- Brown University Integrated Hosps
- Staten Island Hospital
- Kings Co Hosp-SUNY Downstat
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
