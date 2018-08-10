See All Cardiologists in Providence, RI
Dr. Ara Sadaniantz, MD

Cardiology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ara Sadaniantz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Sadaniantz works at Providence Cardiology in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern, Heart Murmur and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiology Consultants
    Cardiology Consultants
1 Randall Sq Ste 305, Providence, RI 02904
(401) 223-0223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital
  • Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sadaniantz?

    Aug 10, 2018
    A month after I turned 40, with no health issues, I was brought to the hospital with a heart attack. Dr. Sadaniantz was the cardiologist on call. The day I left he told me I could continue with him or find another doctor. I told him that he saved my life and I wasn't going anywhere. That was sixteen years ago. I am healthy in a big part to his care. His staff are all knowledgeable, courteous and always on time. Not that you want to see a cardiologist, but if so, he is the guy!
    — Aug 10, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ara Sadaniantz, MD
    About Dr. Ara Sadaniantz, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992766679
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Brown University Integrated Hosps
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Staten Island Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    Kings Co Hosp-SUNY Downstat
    Internship
    Medical Education
    SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

