Dr. Ara Pridjian, MD

General Surgery
3.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ara Pridjian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Sparrow Clinton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Pridjian works at Sparrow Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm, Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sparrow Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery
    1140 E Michigan Ave Ste 300, Lansing, MI 48912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 364-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sparrow Clinton Hospital
  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 05, 2022
    Had Dr. Priidjan repair an aortic anuerysm . He was very good at explaining what he would be doing.....listened to my concerns and questions and responded honestly and with enough detail so that I understood the procedure. Out of hospital quickly.
    Linda E GLOVER — Dec 05, 2022
    About Dr. Ara Pridjian, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447344502
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ara Pridjian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pridjian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pridjian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pridjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pridjian works at Sparrow Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery in Lansing, MI. View the full address on Dr. Pridjian’s profile.

    Dr. Pridjian has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm, Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pridjian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pridjian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pridjian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pridjian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pridjian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

