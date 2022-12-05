Dr. Ara Pridjian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pridjian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ara Pridjian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ara Pridjian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Sparrow Clinton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Pridjian works at
Locations
Sparrow Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery1140 E Michigan Ave Ste 300, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 364-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Had Dr. Priidjan repair an aortic anuerysm . He was very good at explaining what he would be doing.....listened to my concerns and questions and responded honestly and with enough detail so that I understood the procedure. Out of hospital quickly.
About Dr. Ara Pridjian, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1447344502
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
