Overview

Dr. Ara Pridjian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Sparrow Clinton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Pridjian works at Sparrow Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm, Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.