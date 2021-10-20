Overview

Dr. Ara Keshishian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from FIFTH PATHWAY / A FOREIGN MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Keshishian works at Central Valley Bariatrics in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Delano, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.