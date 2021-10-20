See All General Surgeons in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Ara Keshishian, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (62)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ara Keshishian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from FIFTH PATHWAY / A FOREIGN MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Keshishian works at Central Valley Bariatrics in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Delano, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Doheny Eye Medical Group
    10 Congress St Ste 405, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 796-6661
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    1205 Garces Hwy Ste 303, Delano, CA 93215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 816-6647

Hospital Affiliations
  • Huntington Hospital

Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Abdominal Pain

Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 20, 2021
    Oct 20, 2021
I love Dr. K. He is one of the most dedicated physicians I have ever seen. He spends as much time with you as you need and never makes you feel rushed. He is understanding, quick to reply to emails and always on time. He is a master at what he does, known as the best in the industry. I can't recommend him any higher. So lucky to have found him, he changed my life!
    Debra R — Oct 20, 2021
    About Dr. Ara Keshishian, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English, Arabic and Armenian
    • 1740251693
    Education & Certifications

    • St Joseph Mercy Oakland
    • FIFTH PATHWAY / A FOREIGN MEDICAL SCHOOL
