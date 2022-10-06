See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Collierville, TN
Dr. Ara Hanissian, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (23)
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ara Hanissian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Collierville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Hanissian works at Hanissian Health Care in Collierville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    574 Green Tree Cv Ste 101, Collierville, TN 38017 (901) 853-2021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Malaise and Fatigue
Vitamin D Deficiency
Testicular Dysfunction
Malaise and Fatigue
Vitamin D Deficiency
Testicular Dysfunction

Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Black Eye
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bunion
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 06, 2022
    I have been going to Ara for a number of years, and its always the same. He asks you how you are, how your life is, and how your family is, because he knows that all of those things matter as he pursues his one and only goal, his patients complete health. When you first go, and you are on time, and see him 20-30 minutes after being placed in an examine room, you feel like being frustrated, until you realize your about to have an experience with a Doctor who does not take the quick appointment. Its not his way to rush through his time with you, because he cares about your health, not his billing cycle. This is not an indictment of other physicians, but I'm the healthiest I have been in over 30 yrs, since going to him regularly. And he has the best food locations.
    Charlie Keffeler — Oct 06, 2022
    About Dr. Ara Hanissian, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1679649271
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hanissian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanissian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hanissian works at Hanissian Health Care in Collierville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Hanissian’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanissian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanissian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanissian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanissian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

