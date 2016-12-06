Overview

Dr. Ara Dikranian, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center, Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District, Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dikranian works at Culture Of Life Family Health in San Diego, CA with other offices in El Centro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.