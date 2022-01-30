Overview

Dr. Ara Deukmedjian, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Parrish Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.