Dr. Ara Deukmedjian, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (114)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ara Deukmedjian, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Parrish Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    (321) 751-3389

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Melbourne Regional Medical Center
  • Parrish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Impairment Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neck Bone Trauma Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sciatica
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Rigidity Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 114 ratings
    Patient Ratings (114)
    5 Star
    (79)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Jan 30, 2022
    Dr. Deuk is not only very personable, but he is also well known globally as the best laser surgeon! I found his team also incredibly talented and as caring as Dr. Deuk. In fact every employee there is very mindful of your condition, caring and also very personable. I've never felt so welcomed and secure. I'm fortunate to be diagnosed and treated by the very best!
    About Dr. Ara Deukmedjian, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619079662
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Florida
    Residency
    • Univeristy of Florida College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ara Deukmedjian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deukmedjian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deukmedjian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deukmedjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    114 patients have reviewed Dr. Deukmedjian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deukmedjian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deukmedjian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deukmedjian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

