Dr. Ara Deukmedjian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ara Deukmedjian, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Parrish Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7955 SPYGLASS HILL RD, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 751-3389
Hospital Affiliations
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
- Parrish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Deuk is not only very personable, but he is also well known globally as the best laser surgeon! I found his team also incredibly talented and as caring as Dr. Deuk. In fact every employee there is very mindful of your condition, caring and also very personable. I've never felt so welcomed and secure. I'm fortunate to be diagnosed and treated by the very best!
About Dr. Ara Deukmedjian, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Univeristy of Florida College of Medicine
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deukmedjian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deukmedjian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deukmedjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
114 patients have reviewed Dr. Deukmedjian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deukmedjian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deukmedjian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deukmedjian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.