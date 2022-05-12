Overview

Dr. Ara Chalian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Chalian works at Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, Dysphagia and Tongue Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.