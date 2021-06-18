Dr. Ara Apelian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apelian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ara Apelian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ara Apelian, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Piscataway, NJ. They graduated from American University of Beirut - Lebanon and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Apelian works at
Locations
Affordable Health Inc1056 Stelton Rd, Piscataway, NJ 08854 Directions (848) 288-5508
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have never met a more caring, knowledgeable, kind doctor. I’m so thankful my father had him for a doctor. He was in wonderful hands.
About Dr. Ara Apelian, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1679687073
Education & Certifications
- FEL. 1 - Robert Wood Johnson - New Bruns
- Rw Johnson Med Sch
- American Univ. Med Ctr - Lebanon
- American University of Beirut - Lebanon
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Apelian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Apelian accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Apelian using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Apelian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Apelian has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Apelian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Apelian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apelian.
