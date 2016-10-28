Dr. Aqeel Sandhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aqeel Sandhu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aqeel Sandhu, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in McHenry, IL. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Northern Illinois Medical Center4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste A200, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 759-8070
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group10370 Haligus Rd Ste 200, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (815) 759-8070
Aultman Hospital Psych2600 6th St SW, Canton, OH 44710 Directions (330) 363-1342
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 534-3278
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Dr.Sandhu did my bypass surgery in 2007, I had been seen by other heart doctor's for 5 years prior to my encounter with Dr. Sandhu.I was in really bad shape ,but an emergency brought me to Dr.Sandhu.,..The surgery went very good, My recovery was fantastic, and I was up running in 2 weeks!! highly recommend this fine Doctor and his team, and a special hello to Karen M. !!
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1922003193
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Harlem Hospital Center
- York Hospital
- King Edward Medical University
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Sandhu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandhu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.