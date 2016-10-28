See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in McHenry, IL
Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aqeel Sandhu, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in McHenry, IL. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.

Dr. Sandhu works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in McHenry, IL with other offices in Huntley, IL, Canton, OH and Lake Forest, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Illinois Medical Center
    4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste A200, McHenry, IL 60050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 759-8070
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    10370 Haligus Rd Ste 200, Huntley, IL 60142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 759-8070
  3. 3
    Aultman Hospital Psych
    2600 6th St SW, Canton, OH 44710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 363-1342
  4. 4
    Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern
    1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 534-3278

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Pericardial Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Pericardial Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)

Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 28, 2016
    Dr.Sandhu did my bypass surgery in 2007, I had been seen by other heart doctor's for 5 years prior to my encounter with Dr. Sandhu.I was in really bad shape ,but an emergency brought me to Dr.Sandhu.,..The surgery went very good, My recovery was fantastic, and I was up running in 2 weeks!! highly recommend this fine Doctor and his team, and a special hello to Karen M. !!
    Russ Ortman in SULLIVAN,OHIO — Oct 28, 2016
    About Dr. Aqeel Sandhu, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • English
    • 1922003193
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    • Harlem Hospital Center
    • York Hospital
    • King Edward Medical University
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
