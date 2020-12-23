Dr. Aqeel Mandviwala, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandviwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aqeel Mandviwala, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aqeel Mandviwala, MB BS is a Pulmonologist in London, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll.
Dr. Mandviwala works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Pulmonology1210 W 5th St, London, KY 40741 Directions (606) 864-4030Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mandviwala?
He is best in what he dose and he cares.
About Dr. Aqeel Mandviwala, MB BS
- Pulmonary Disease
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1326016460
Education & Certifications
- Grace Hosp-Wayne State U
- Grace Hosp-Wayne State U
- Dow Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandviwala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandviwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandviwala works at
Dr. Mandviwala has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Respiratory Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandviwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandviwala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandviwala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandviwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandviwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.