Overview

Dr. Aqeel Ahmad, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes, Essentia Health-Fargo, Essentia Health-Fosston and Sanford Broadway Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmad works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Hyperparathyroidism and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.