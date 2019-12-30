Dr. Aqeeb Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aqeeb Ahmad, MD
Overview
Dr. Aqeeb Ahmad, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Christian Hospital.
Locations
Jennings Medical Center6917 West Florissant Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 383-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Christian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Ahmad back in 2011. He was the best! Called today to set up an appt. however, he doesn't take my insurance. I'm very sad because I would love to be his patient again.
About Dr. Aqeeb Ahmad, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
