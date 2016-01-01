Dr. Apurvi Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Apurvi Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Apurvi Patel, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1733
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Apurvi Patel, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Dr. Patel accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.