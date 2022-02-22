Overview

Dr. Apurva Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Portland, OR with other offices in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.