Dr. Apurva Patel, MD
Dr. Apurva Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Retina Northwest PC2525 NW Lovejoy St Ste 408, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 274-2121
Retina Northwest, PC120 NE 136th Ave # STU220, Vancouver, WA 98684 Directions (503) 274-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Dr. Patel performed a Vitrectomy on my right eye. The procedure went fantastically. I see clearly with no floaters at all in that eye. Since, my left eye suffered a bleed from a capillary the same as the right had. Without hesitation, I am having a vitrectomy performed on that one by Dr. Patel tomorrow.
About Dr. Apurva Patel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
