Overview

Dr. Apurva Modi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from ANNAMALAI UNIVERSITY / RAJAH MUTHIAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence, Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest, Hendrick Medical Center, Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, Medical Center Hospital and Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Modi works at Liver Consultants Of Texas in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Esophageal Varices and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.