Dr. Makadiya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Apurva Makadiya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Apurva Makadiya, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, MD.
Dr. Makadiya works at
Locations
Columbia Counseling Center5525 Twin Knolls Rd Ste 327, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 992-9149
Medpsych Health Services LLC6237 Executive Blvd, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (240) 464-8000
Medpsych Health Services7101 Guilford Dr Ste 100, Frederick, MD 21704 Directions (240) 464-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I needed a doctor, so I made a new appointment with Dr. Apurva Makadiya, he is very understanding and caring. The office staff was kind and wonderful too.
About Dr. Apurva Makadiya, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1467681239
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Makadiya accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Makadiya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Makadiya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makadiya.
