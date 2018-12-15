Overview

Dr. Apur Kamdar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Kamdar works at Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Salisbury in Salisbury, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.