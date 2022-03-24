Dr. April Turner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. April Turner, DO
Overview
Dr. April Turner, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Dr. Turner works at
Locations
Surgical Clinic Of Central AR9500 Kanis Rd Ste 501, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-9080Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.April Turner is very kind,and went out the way for all my needs. I had 3 major surgeries..and she did them all. When I almost had died all three times, she did everything to save me,and she was a great Dr …..me and my family loves her and I will highly highly recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. April Turner, DO
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner has seen patients for Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy), Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
