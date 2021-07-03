Dr. Sweeney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. April Sweeney, MD
Overview
Dr. April Sweeney, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Locations
Ohsu Center for Women's Health Marquam Hill808 SW Campus Dr Fl 7, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 418-4500
OHSU Center for Women's Health3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 418-4500Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sweeney, is a brilliant and empathic psychaitrist.
About Dr. April Sweeney, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1427293976
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sweeney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweeney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweeney.
