Dr. April Mikes, DO
Overview
Dr. April Mikes, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Weatherford.
Dr. Mikes works at
Locations
Weatherford Ob.gyn. Associates P.A.706 Eureka St, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 599-7373
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Weatherford
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I moved to a new town and needed to find an Ob-Gyn. I found Dr. Mikes and was very pleased with her services. She is friendly, personable, just someone that makes you feel as if you have known them forever. She listened to my problems and recommended treatments. I will definitely recommend her to all my friends. Just a fantastic doctor!
About Dr. April Mikes, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mikes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mikes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.