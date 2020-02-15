See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Van Nuys, CA
Dr. April Mayer, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2 (9)
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. April Mayer, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    5622 Allott Ave, Van Nuys, CA 91401 (818) 379-9895
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 15, 2020
    My experiences with Dr. Mayer were positive and helpful. I was going through horrible problems with my teenage son, and with a doctor who was only interested in us until the insurance maxed out for his stay. I was desperate for some real help, and Dr. Mayer was the only one who stepped up to actually help us. I will always be grateful for her.
    Patt — Feb 15, 2020
    About Dr. April Mayer, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1982899738
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mayer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

