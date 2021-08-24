Dr. April Maddux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maddux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. April Maddux, MD
Overview
Dr. April Maddux, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Maddux works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Breast Care Center Of Birmingham2018 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 207, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 877-2987
-
2
Simons Jr, Marvin L, MD2010 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 877-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maddux?
Dr. Maddux is a caring doctor with a calming manner. She takes as much time as you need to answer questions and inform you about procedures. Although I hope that I don't need her again, I would not hesitate to recommend her. She guided me through the scary process of breast cancer surgery and recovery in a professional but personal way.
About Dr. April Maddux, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720049018
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maddux has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maddux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maddux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maddux works at
Dr. Maddux has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Breast Lift Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maddux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maddux speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Maddux. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maddux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maddux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maddux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.