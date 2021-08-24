See All General Surgeons in Birmingham, AL
Overview

Dr. April Maddux, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.

Dr. Maddux works at Breast Care Center Of Birmingham in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Breast Lift Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Breast Care Center Of Birmingham
    2018 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 207, Birmingham, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 877-2987
    Simons Jr, Marvin L, MD
    2010 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 877-1000

Hospital Affiliations
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
  • Grandview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Lift Surgery
Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Lift Surgery

Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Aug 24, 2021
    Dr. Maddux is a caring doctor with a calming manner. She takes as much time as you need to answer questions and inform you about procedures. Although I hope that I don't need her again, I would not hesitate to recommend her. She guided me through the scary process of breast cancer surgery and recovery in a professional but personal way.
    Pamela — Aug 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. April Maddux, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1720049018
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. April Maddux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maddux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maddux has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maddux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maddux works at Breast Care Center Of Birmingham in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Maddux’s profile.

    Dr. Maddux has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Breast Lift Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maddux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Maddux. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maddux.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maddux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maddux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

