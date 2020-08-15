Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. April Lynch, DO
Overview
Dr. April Lynch, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE.
Dr. Lynch works at
Locations
-
1
Touchstone Internal Medicine Pllc218 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Directions (719) 304-1019
- 2 13271 Bass Pro Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80921 Directions (719) 394-8664
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lynch?
Dr. Lynch has been our family doctor for several years and we LOVE her! She always takes time answering questions and we never feel like she's rushing, even though she's really busy. She really researches issues and doesn't just give up with the first set of tests. Very thorough and answers all questions, communication is excellent with lots of follow up emails, etc. HIGHLY recommend.
About Dr. April Lynch, DO
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1538128400
Education & Certifications
- SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynch works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.