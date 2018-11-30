Dr. April Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. April Jackson, MD
Overview
Dr. April Jackson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah and Lourdes Hospital.
Locations
Ear Nose & Throat Group Psc2601 Kentucky Ave Ste 201, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Paducah
- Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Just an awesome Doctor with great manners that makes you feel like you her only patient.
About Dr. April Jackson, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1447462668
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jackson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
