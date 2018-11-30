See All General Surgeons in Paducah, KY
Dr. April Jackson, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. April Jackson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah and Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Jackson works at EAR NOSE & THROAT GROUP PSC in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ear Nose & Throat Group Psc
    2601 Kentucky Ave Ste 201, Paducah, KY 42003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Paducah
  • Lourdes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallbladder Removal
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallbladder Removal

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Umbilical Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy, Open
Appendicitis
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Colectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
Lumpectomy
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Osteosarcoma
Port Placements or Replacements
Rib Fracture
Secondary Malignancies
Ventral Hernia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Atresia
Biopsy of Breast
Bladder Surgery
Brain Injury
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Crohn's Disease
Decortication and Pleurectomy
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Varices
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Meckel's Diverticulum
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Orchiectomy
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Pleural Effusion
Pyloric Stenosis
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thoracentesis
Tracheal Surgery
Ulcerative Colitis
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Wound Repair

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 30, 2018
Just an awesome Doctor with great manners that makes you feel like you her only patient.
— Nov 30, 2018
About Dr. April Jackson, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1447462668
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
Medical Education

