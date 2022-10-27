Overview

Dr. April Harris, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Harris works at Retina Associates in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Green Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.