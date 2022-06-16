See All Podiatrists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. April Glesinger, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (92)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. April Glesinger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Glesinger works at Arizona Podiatry Associates in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Glesinger Multicare Plc.
    899 N Wilmot Rd Ste D8, Tucson, AZ 85711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. April Glesinger, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1962525329
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harris County Podiatric Surgical Residency Program
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. April Glesinger, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glesinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glesinger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glesinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glesinger works at Arizona Podiatry Associates in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Glesinger’s profile.

    Dr. Glesinger has seen patients for Bunion, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glesinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    92 patients have reviewed Dr. Glesinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glesinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glesinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glesinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

