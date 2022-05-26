Dr. April Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. April Fox, MD
Overview
Dr. April Fox, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with Thr Presbyterian Hospital Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Dr. Fox works at
Locations
-
1
Central Texas Colon and Rectal Surgeons4106 Medical Pkwy, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 503-5182Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. April Fox is an outstanding doctor & surgeon. She puts things in easily understood terms as well as conveying a successful plan of action to help her patients.vI highly recommend her based on my experience.
About Dr. April Fox, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1134323926
Education & Certifications
- Thr Presbyterian Hospital Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox works at
Dr. Fox has seen patients for Anoscopy, Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty and Rectal Graft), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fox speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
