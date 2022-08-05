Dr. Fields accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. April Fields, MD
Overview
Dr. April Fields, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC.
Dr. Fields works at
Locations
Be Welling Therapy4070 Barrett Dr, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 551-5800
- 2 5720 Fayetteville Rd Ste 203, Durham, NC 27713 Directions (919) 551-5800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Field and Margaux Fields provide excellent care to my two teenage daughters. They are empathetic, down to earth and understand how to speak with teenagers and make them feel comfortable. While many Psychiatrists no longer accept health insurance, she has made a decision to accept health insurance and provide care for children and adolescents. She truly cares about her patients and it shows. We feel very fortunate to receive care from Dr. Fields.
About Dr. April Fields, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1194926733
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Fields works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fields. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fields.
