Dr. April Fetzer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. April Fetzer, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Fetzer works at
Locations
Joint Implant Surgeons of Florida- Fort Myers7331 College Pkwy Ste 300, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 337-2003Monday7:30am - 5:00pm
Naples1020 Crosspointe Dr Ste 110, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 337-2003
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Came to see her for my neck and back and she is patient and kind and always thoroughly listens to your concerns. I would always recommend her
About Dr. April Fetzer, DO
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1487633392
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- Temple University Hospital
- Garden City Hosp
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fetzer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fetzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fetzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fetzer has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fetzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
126 patients have reviewed Dr. Fetzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fetzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fetzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fetzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.