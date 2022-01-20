See All Neurologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. April Erwin, MD

Neurology
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. April Erwin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Erwin works at The NeuroMedical Center Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    The NeuroMedical Center Clinic
    10101 Park Rowe Ave Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 768-2050
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
IV Rehydration Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana
    • Louisiana Workers Compensation
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • PPO Plus
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Verity Healthnet
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 20, 2022
    Jan 20, 2022

Dr. April Erwin is personable and easy to talk to. She truly cares about her MS patients. She explains things well and explains things in a way to make sure you'll understand. Having multiple sclerosis is scary, but it's a little less scary when you have a doctor who you trust. She doesn't make you feel like you're just another patient. She's calm, and answers all your questions… no matter how long it takes. I appreciate Dr. Erwin and her team.
    Charli — Jan 20, 2022
    About Dr. April Erwin, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194976670
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Multiple Sclerosis- Georgetown University Hospital, Washington D.C.
    Residency
    • Internal Medicine- Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Washington D.C.
    Internship
    • Georgetown University Hospital, Washington D.C.
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. April Erwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Erwin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Erwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Erwin works at The NeuroMedical Center Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Erwin’s profile.

    Dr. Erwin has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Erwin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erwin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

