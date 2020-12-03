Dr. April Dunmyre, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunmyre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. April Dunmyre, DO
Overview
Dr. April Dunmyre, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Blawnox, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Wca Upmc Fox Chapel121 Freeport Rd Ste 120, Blawnox, PA 15238 Directions (412) 782-4340
- 2 4075 Monroeville Blvd Ste 330, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 372-6262
Upmc Obgyn Mvl Suite 401125 Daugherty Dr Ste 401, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 372-0645
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dunmyre has been my gyny for a few years. She is incredible. I've been having some issues that she's handled wonderfully. It eventually got to the point I needed a hysterectomy, she was also my surgeon. She has the best bedside manner of any doctor I've had. I can't praise her enough. If you're looking for a gyny/ob or are unhappy with yours, go to Dr Dunmyre. You will not be disappointed. At all. She's phenomenal.
About Dr. April Dunmyre, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Dunmyre has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunmyre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunmyre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunmyre has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunmyre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunmyre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunmyre.
