Dr. April Dietz, DMD
Overview
Dr. April Dietz, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Murrells Inlet, SC.
Locations
Murrells Inlet Dentistry4405 HIGHWAY 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 896-4639
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great visit for check up cleaning. Dr Dietz is very thorough and easy to talk to and understand
About Dr. April Dietz, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dietz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dietz accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dietz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dietz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dietz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dietz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dietz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dietz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.