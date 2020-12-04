Overview

Dr. Apoorva Vashi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Vashi works at McIver Urological Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.