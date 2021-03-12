Dr. Chawla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Apoorva Chawla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Apoorva Chawla, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Barrington, IL. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Dr. Chawla works at
Locations
Northwest Oncology & Hematology S.c.27750 W Il Route 22 Ste G70, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 842-0180
Northwest Oncology and Hematology Sc800 Biesterfield Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 842-0180
Northwest Oncology & Hematology Sc3701 Algonquin Rd Ste 900, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 Directions (847) 577-0620
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chawla is amazing. He was my oncologist during my breast cancer treatments. He is very thorough, patient, compassionate and provides the highest level of service. I was so fortunate to have him as a part of my cancer treatment team and I would highly recommend him to others.
About Dr. Apoorva Chawla, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chawla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chawla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chawla has seen patients for Leukocytosis, Anemia and Bone Marrow Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chawla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chawla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chawla.
