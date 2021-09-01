Dr. Apoor Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Apoor Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Apoor Patel, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA|University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Houston Methodist Department of Cardiology16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 420, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (346) 901-2070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
He was the nicest person I ever encountered. He made me feel secure in my treatment. His parents should be proud of him. Sorry he moved to Texas, miss him
About Dr. Apoor Patel, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- Male
- 1104877687
Education & Certifications
- Cardiology and Electrophysiology - New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA|University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.