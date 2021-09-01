See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Apoor Patel, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Apoor Patel, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA|University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Uttam Tripathy, MD in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Department of Cardiology
    Houston Methodist Department of Cardiology
16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 420, Sugar Land, TX 77479
(346) 901-2070

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Heart Disease
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 01, 2021
    He was the nicest person I ever encountered. He made me feel secure in my treatment. His parents should be proud of him. Sorry he moved to Texas, miss him
    Carol Murphy, NYC — Sep 01, 2021
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Dr. Apoor Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1104877687
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cardiology and Electrophysiology - New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA|University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
    • Houston Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Apoor Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Uttam Tripathy, MD in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

