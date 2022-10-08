See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Elmhurst, IL
Dr. Apoor Gami, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Apoor Gami, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Apoor Gami, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Elmhurst, IL. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic Saint Marys Hospital

Dr. Gami works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Bryan Cannon, MD
Dr. Bryan Cannon, MD
10 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Philip Wackel, MD
Dr. Philip Wackel, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Siva Mulpuru, MD
Dr. Siva Mulpuru, MD
10 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elmhurst Memorial Elmhurst Clinic
    172 E Schiller St Fl 4, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9003
  2. 2
    Practice
    133 E Brush Hill Rd Ste 202, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 231-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
24-Hour Ambulatory Electrocardiogram Chevron Icon
Ablation Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ablation
Ablation for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia, Familial, 1 Chevron Icon
Atrial Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrial Tachyarrhythmia With Short PR Interval Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Block Chevron Icon
Brugada Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bundle Branch Block Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Therapy for Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Atrial Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia, Catecholaminergic Polymorphic, 1 Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Samaritan Health Plans
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gami?

    Oct 08, 2022
    Stress Test today. Went brilliantly - the 3 staff members were great, good humoured and very engaging. Outstanding and very efficient
    Mark Dodgson — Oct 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Apoor Gami, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Apoor Gami, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gami to family and friends

    Dr. Gami's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gami

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Apoor Gami, MD.

    About Dr. Apoor Gami, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326026840
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic Saint Marys Hospital
    Fellowship
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Apoor Gami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gami has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gami works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. View the full address on Dr. Gami’s profile.

    Dr. Gami has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gami.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Apoor Gami, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.