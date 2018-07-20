See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Brooklyn, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Apig Mosses, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Apig Mosses, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.

Dr. Mosses works at NYU Langone OB/GYN Associates - Midwood in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone OB/GYN Associates - Midwood
    1220 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 975-7802
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Atrophic Vaginitis
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Abdominal Disorders
Atrophic Vaginitis
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 20, 2018
    Dr Mosses is amazing!!! Knowledgeable, excellent bedside manners, caring. I would definitely recommend him to my family and friends!!!
    — Jul 20, 2018
    About Dr. Apig Mosses, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073892592
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Apig Mosses, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosses is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mosses has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mosses has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mosses works at NYU Langone OB/GYN Associates - Midwood in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mosses’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosses. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosses.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosses, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosses appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

