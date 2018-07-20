Dr. Apig Mosses, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosses is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Apig Mosses, MD
Overview
Dr. Apig Mosses, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Dr. Mosses works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone OB/GYN Associates - Midwood1220 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 975-7802Thursday9:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mosses?
Dr Mosses is amazing!!! Knowledgeable, excellent bedside manners, caring. I would definitely recommend him to my family and friends!!!
About Dr. Apig Mosses, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1073892592
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mosses has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mosses accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mosses has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mosses works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosses. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosses.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosses, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosses appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.