Dr. Apeksha Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Apeksha Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ.
Locations
Ripa Center for Women's Health and Wellness at Cooper6100 Main St, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Cooper Digestive Health Institute at Mount Laurel501 Fellowship Rd Ste 102, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Dr. Shah takes such amazing care of my health. She treats me with so much respect and is the most helpful Doctor I have ever had. Every single time I have a question she ensures to give me the most informative answer, leaving me feeling comfortable and at ease. Finding Dr. Shah has been an absolute blessing for my health!!!
About Dr. Apeksha Shah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shah.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
