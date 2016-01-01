Dr. Apeksha Sathyaprasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sathyaprasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Apeksha Sathyaprasad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Apeksha Sathyaprasad, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They completed their fellowship with St. Louis Children's Hospital
Wesley Pediatric Surgery Clinic3243 E Murdock St Ste 500, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 745-3061Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- English, Hindi and Kannada
- St. Louis Children's Hospital
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
Dr. Sathyaprasad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sathyaprasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sathyaprasad has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sathyaprasad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sathyaprasad speaks Hindi and Kannada.
