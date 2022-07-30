Overview

Dr. Aparna Sridhar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Mysore Medical College/Krishnarajendra and Attached Hospitlas and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Sridhar works at OBSTETRICS AND GYNECOLOGY CLINIC in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.