Dr. Aparna Sridhar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aparna Sridhar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Mysore Medical College/Krishnarajendra and Attached Hospitlas and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
UCLA Medical Center OB/GYN200 Medical Plz Ste 220, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-7274
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sridhar is an excellent doctor. She's knowledgeable and has an amazing bedside manor. She performed my D&C and was so caring and supportive; it really made all the difference in the world. I cannot recommend her enough, she really cares about her patients and she is SO smart. She's an excellent doctor.
About Dr. Aparna Sridhar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu
- 1154526010
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Mysore Medical College/Krishnarajendra and Attached Hospitlas
Dr. Sridhar has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sridhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sridhar speaks Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.
