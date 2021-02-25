Dr. Raote has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aparna Raote, MD
Overview
Dr. Aparna Raote, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They graduated from BOMBAY CENTER / DR D.Y. PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.
Locations
Jersey City Medical Center355 Grand St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 915-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My sister had refused to see a psychiatrist for a long time due to bad experiences in the past, but Dr Raote put her at ease right away. treating her as someone she cares about and not a patient with problems. Before the first session, she asks for a thorough history so by the time you meet, she already knows and makes the session impactful. Even over a video call, her compassion came through. She is also generous with her time, continues to follow up by phone regularly, and her treatment has helped tremendously.
About Dr. Aparna Raote, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1235445198
Education & Certifications
- BOMBAY CENTER / DR D.Y. PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raote accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Raote. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raote.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.