Dr. Aparna Prabhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prabhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aparna Prabhu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aparna Prabhu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College.
Dr. Prabhu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Klein Building5401 Old York Rd Ste 404, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-7190
-
2
Einstein Neurology at Paley5501 Old York Rd # Paley, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-7190
-
3
Einstein Neurology at Elkins Park Neuro Sensory60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 663-6700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prabhu?
About Dr. Aparna Prabhu, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1093943003
Education & Certifications
- Bangalore Medical College
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prabhu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prabhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prabhu works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Prabhu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prabhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prabhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prabhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.