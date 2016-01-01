Dr. Aparna Kulkarni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulkarni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aparna Kulkarni, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aparna Kulkarni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Saint Patrick Hospital and UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus.
Dr. Kulkarni works at
Kaiser Permanente Bellevue Medical Center11511 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 502-3000
Madison Clinic1101 Madison St Ste 400, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 505-1300
Renton Clinic601 S Carr Rd Ste 100, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 227-3700
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Saint Patrick Hospital
- UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1912996679
- University Tx Med School At Houston
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Kulkarni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kulkarni accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kulkarni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulkarni. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulkarni.
