Dr. Aparna Kulkarni, MD

Gastroenterology
Overview

Dr. Aparna Kulkarni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Saint Patrick Hospital and UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus.

Dr. Kulkarni works at Group Hlth Bellevue Ct Orthpdcs in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA and Renton, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Bellevue Medical Center
    11511 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA 98004
    Madison Clinic
    1101 Madison St Ste 400, Seattle, WA 98104
    Renton Clinic
    601 S Carr Rd Ste 100, Renton, WA 98055

Hospital Affiliations
  Houston Methodist Hospital
  Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  Saint Patrick Hospital
  UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus

Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing
VAP Lipid Testing

Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Celiac Disease
Cirrhosis
Colitis
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer
Colon Disorders
Colon Polyp
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Duodenal Ulcer
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Esophageal Dilation
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Malnutrition
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Pancreatitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
    Aetna
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Principal Financial Group
    Principal Life
    UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Aparna Kulkarni, MD

    Specialties
    Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1912996679
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    University Tx Med School At Houston
    Residency
    Medical Education
    Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

