Overview

Dr. Aparna Kotamarti, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.



Dr. Kotamarti works at HIGHLAND SPRINGS HOME CARE LLC in Dallas, TX with other offices in Irving, TX and Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Acute Pharyngitis and Pharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.