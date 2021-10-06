Overview

Dr. Aparna Komatineni, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Sri Venkateswara University and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Komatineni works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Trigeminal Neuralgia and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.