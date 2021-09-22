Dr. Aparna Kalyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aparna Kalyan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aparna Kalyan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Flinders University Of South Australia and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group233 E Superior St Fl 1, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 472-1234
Robert H Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Ctr675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Totally the absolute best. Caring and practical. Always honest. Listens and empathetic. Saved my life!!!! Along with the entire team.
About Dr. Aparna Kalyan, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1447482443
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- University Hospitals of Cleveland, Case Medical Center
- Flinders University Of South Australia
- Medical Oncology
