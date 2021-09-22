Overview

Dr. Aparna Kalyan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Flinders University Of South Australia and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kalyan works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.