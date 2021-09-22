See All Hematologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Aparna Kalyan, MD

Hematology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aparna Kalyan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Flinders University Of South Australia and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kalyan works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Northwestern Medical Group
    233 E Superior St Fl 1, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 472-1234
    Robert H Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Ctr
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-0990

Hospital Affiliations
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myeloma
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Myeloma
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Myeloma
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 22, 2021
    Totally the absolute best. Caring and practical. Always honest. Listens and empathetic. Saved my life!!!! Along with the entire team.
    MJM — Sep 22, 2021
    About Dr. Aparna Kalyan, MD

    • Hematology
    • English, Dutch
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland, Case Medical Center
    • Flinders University Of South Australia
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aparna Kalyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Kalyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Kalyan works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL.

    Dr. Kalyan has seen patients for Myeloma, and more.

    Dr. Kalyan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

