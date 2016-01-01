See All Hematologists in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Aparna Basu, MD

Hematology
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Aparna Basu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. 

Dr. Basu works at Dr. Matthew Olnes in Anchorage, AK with other offices in Detroit, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Matthew Olnes
    3900 Ambassador Dr, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 729-1180
  2. 2
    Henry Ford Hospital
    2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 850-5010
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Native Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

About Dr. Aparna Basu, MD

  • Hematology
  • English
  • 1306286356
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Basu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Basu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

