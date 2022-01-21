See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Plano, TX
Dr. Aparna Ayyagari, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aparna Ayyagari, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. 

Dr. Ayyagari works at Village Health Partners in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Independence Medical Village
    8080 Independence Pkwy Ste 200, Plano, TX 75025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 596-9511
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypogonadism
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Hypogonadism
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy

Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 21, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Ayyagari for several years now for my thyroid condition. She has been a wonderful, up front doctor. She has been able to help me consistently maintain the correct thyroid levels, something that only one previous endocrinologist (retired) had been able to do. The staff is up front and friendly as well.
    — Jan 21, 2022
    About Dr. Aparna Ayyagari, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1932364346
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aparna Ayyagari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayyagari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ayyagari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ayyagari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ayyagari works at Village Health Partners in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ayyagari’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayyagari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayyagari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayyagari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayyagari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

