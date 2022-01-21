Dr. Aparna Ayyagari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayyagari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aparna Ayyagari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aparna Ayyagari, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX.
Locations
Independence Medical Village8080 Independence Pkwy Ste 200, Plano, TX 75025 Directions (972) 596-9511Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Ayyagari for several years now for my thyroid condition. She has been a wonderful, up front doctor. She has been able to help me consistently maintain the correct thyroid levels, something that only one previous endocrinologist (retired) had been able to do. The staff is up front and friendly as well.
About Dr. Aparna Ayyagari, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayyagari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayyagari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayyagari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayyagari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayyagari.
