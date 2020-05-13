Overview

Dr. Aparna Ambe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfield Township, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.



Dr. Ambe works at Physician Associates Good Sam in Fairfield Township, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.