Dr. Aparna Ambay, MD

Dermatology
4 (67)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. Aparna Ambay, MD is a Dermatologist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED.

Dr. Ambay works at Partners in Medicine and Surgery PA Dba in Wesley Chapel, FL with other offices in Land O Lakes, FL and Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Partners in Medicine and Surgery PA Dba
    2441 Oak Myrtle Ln Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 406-4835
    Santiago M. Hoyos M.d. P.A.
    7040 Land O Lakes Blvd Unit 101, Land O Lakes, FL 34638 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 406-4835
    Brandon Location
    431 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 406-4835
    Wesley Chapel Location
    27716 Cashford Cir Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 406-4835

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Nov 04, 2018
    Dr Ambay and 360 Dematology is awesome... What a wonderful doctor... After many years of seeing several dermatologists we truly feel that Dr Ambay provides us with the most thorough exams... My wife and I have been with Dr Ambay for a long time now and we have been pleased with the surgeries that were necessary to prevent a more serious situation... Dr Ambay's staff is friendly, efficient and caring... Bob and Lorraine Koryus
    Bob Koryus in Wesley Chapel, FL — Nov 04, 2018
    About Dr. Aparna Ambay, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467417899
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Wisconsin
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aparna Ambay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ambay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ambay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ambay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ambay has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ambay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Ambay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ambay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ambay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ambay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

